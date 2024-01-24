Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

