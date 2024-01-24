Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. 83,079,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,642,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.07 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.87.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

