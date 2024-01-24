Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 48,644 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lyft worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 2.1 %

LYFT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177,180. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.