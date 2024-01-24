Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

ABBV traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.80. 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

