Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 717 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COIN stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954,234. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.59.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

