Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 494,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 132,349 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

