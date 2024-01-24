Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

LRN stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 425,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,905 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

