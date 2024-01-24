Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

