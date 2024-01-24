Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.45. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 195,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

