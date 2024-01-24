Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.66

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 998342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

