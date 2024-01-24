Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 771,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 691,646 shares.The stock last traded at $127.36 and had previously closed at $129.19.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

