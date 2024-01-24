Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.01% of Sunnova Energy International worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

