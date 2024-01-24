SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Holdings Lowered by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.09% of SunPower worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,457,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,252. The stock has a market cap of $562.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.78. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

