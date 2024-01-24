SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. 1,677,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,916,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SunPower by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $597.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

