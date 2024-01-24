Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 6.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $490.19 and last traded at $487.16. Approximately 6,641,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,366,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

