Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE SDPI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

