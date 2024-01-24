Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.26. Approximately 215,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,099,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -113.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $474,008.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,990 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

