Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

SYF stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 4,625,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,162. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

