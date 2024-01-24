Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 3.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 320,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,020,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

