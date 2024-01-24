Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,446 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 1,969,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,569. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

