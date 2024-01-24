Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,630 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STF Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 32,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 283.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.
CSX Price Performance
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
