Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,600 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,197. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

