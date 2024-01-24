Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,372 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 553,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

