Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,543 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. 2,176,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

