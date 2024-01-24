Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,483 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,475,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,300,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

