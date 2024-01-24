Syon Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $301.19. 325,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.49 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $249.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.