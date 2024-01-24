Syon Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 795,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

