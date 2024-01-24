Syon Capital LLC Invests $642,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

