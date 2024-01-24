Syon Capital LLC Invests $776,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,507. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

