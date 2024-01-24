Syon Capital LLC Invests $964,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 1,738,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,416. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

