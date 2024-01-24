Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 234,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

