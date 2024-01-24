Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

CRM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,740. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

