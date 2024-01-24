Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,671 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

