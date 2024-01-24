Syon Capital LLC Takes $972,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.62. 410,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

