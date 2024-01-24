System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.
System1 Group Price Performance
System1 Group stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 350 ($4.45). 372,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,731. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £44.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About System1 Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than System1 Group
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.