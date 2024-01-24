System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

System1 Group Price Performance

System1 Group stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 350 ($4.45). 372,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,731. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £44.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

