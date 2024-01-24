T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $62,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.