Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $2.29 on Top Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00005765 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $74.69 million and $16,460.90 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.25000481 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $15,143.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

