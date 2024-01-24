Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,519 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $38,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGT opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

