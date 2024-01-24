TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

