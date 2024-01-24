TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13, RTT News reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TEL stock opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.28. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

