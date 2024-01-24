TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.65, but opened at $143.39. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $143.23, with a volume of 725,828 shares.

The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 224,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

