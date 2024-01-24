Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.67.

TDY stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

