Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $421.83 and last traded at $429.03. 83,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 193,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.98.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

