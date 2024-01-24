Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.35-20.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.67. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

