Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.