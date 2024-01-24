Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

