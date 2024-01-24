Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.56 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

