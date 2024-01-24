Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11,039.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

