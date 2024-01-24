Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

