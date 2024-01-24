Tern (LON:TERN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.09 ($0.03), with a volume of 22016289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

Tern Stock Down 27.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 million, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

